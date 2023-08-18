Memorial fund set up by Everett Police Department for family of Melissa Bagley, who drowned while rescuing son

EVERETT - The Everett Police Department has set up a memorial fund to support the family of a Lynn woman who drowned while trying to rescue her son.

Melissa Bagley was with her family on vacation in the White Mountains in New Hampshire when she saw her son struggling in the water at Franconia Falls. She jumped in to rescue him and while the boy was saved, his 44-year-old mother drowned.

Bagley's husband, Sean, is a lieutenant with the Everett Police Department.

Donations can be made out to the Melissa Bagley Family Memorial Fund and mailed or dropped off in care of:

The Everett Bank

419 Broadway

Everett, MA 02149