Expert says some Americans "throwing in the towel" on summer travel as gas prices rise

If the Memorial Day traffic doesn't get drivers, then the cost of idling in place very well may. GasBuddy says the average cost of gas could hit $4.48 on Memorial Day, which is up from $3.14 last year.

"With the Strait [of Hormuz] continuing to be closed, the average price this summer could rise to $4.80 a gallon nationally. That would be the priciest summer ever," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Their research says 56% of Americans still plan to drive two hours or more for summer trips, but that's down from 69% last year.

"Us parents too don't really have an option. Our kids are constantly on the go, so what are you going to do, but bite the bullet and push on through," said Kelli Stein, a New York driver passing through Massachusetts.

She stopped on the Mass Pike in Framingham to fill up at $4.69 a gallon, but she has to drive all the way to Buffalo on Monday. "Thankfully, my work reimburses," said Stein.

Even if the Strait of Hormuz reopens, De Haan says it could take weeks to see an impact, and a year for oil to reach pre-war levels. "Some Americans are throwing in the towel on some of their summer travels," added De Haan.

People like Joseph Furniss are choosing to fly instead, despite those lofty prices. "It definitely had some say in it. That was part of the reason," said Furniss.

Even long day trips are getting costly. Tom Vereker is on a tour of family gravesites to place flowers. They traveled from Scituate to West Roxbury to Waltham to Ashland, and went back home. It's half a day of driving.

"The gas is more expensive for sure. It's about a $1.50 more a gallon," said Vereker, adding that he refuses to forget about his loved ones despite the cost. "Oh, absolutely. You can't forget them. We don't forget these people."

GasBuddy suggests people heading on long, traffic-heavy trips start their ride outside of peak hours. While that may be inconvenient, it will save on gas mileage.