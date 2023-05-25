Memorial Day weekend forecast nearly perfect for outdoor activities

BOSTON – Our gorgeous stretch of weather continues through Memorial Day weekend and into next week with not much rain in sight.

Memorial Day weekend often marks the unofficial start to summer and it sure will feel like it Sunday!

CBS Boston Graphic

Highs Sunday will soar into the mid to upper 80s with some spots even possibly hitting 90 degrees. The exception will be the south coast, Cape Cod and the islands where onshore winds out of the southwest will keep temperatures in the 70s.

If you were looking to get to the beach this weekend, Sunday is the day to go but keep in mind the water temperatures are still cold in the 50s to low 60s.

CBS Boston Graphic

CBS Boston Graphic

The UV index will also be very high so pack the sunscreen.

While Sunday will be the hottest day of the holiday weekend, Monday will be the coolest, but still nice for any parades and cookouts planned! Winds will turn onshore on Monday out of the east bringing in a cooler air mass off the cooler ocean waters.

Expect plenty of sunshine again, however winds out of the east, northeast could gust 20 to 30 mph, and will limit temperatures across eastern MA to the 60s.

CBS Boston Graphic

Further inland temperatures will climb to near 70 degrees. Still great grilling weather across the region!

We're in for another warmup mid-late next week! Wednesday temperatures start to warm back into the 80s and we could hit 90 degrees both Thursday and Friday depending on the timing of a cold front late Friday.

The forecast remains mainly dry as well with just the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm late Friday. Until then, dry and mostly sunny with temperatures on the rise as we head into the month of June.

Last but not least: The National Weather Service came out with their Atlantic hurricane forecast for 2023 Thursday morning. A near to slightly below average season is expected.

Here are the names:

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!