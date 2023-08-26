Melrose woman and her dog complete Jimmy Fund cow parade photo journey on National Dog Day

BOSTON - Melrose woman, Jodi Dwyer and her Irish doodle, Finley complete their photo journey to see all the cows in the Jimmy Fund cow parade. The pair visited their 75th and final cow called the "Umbrella Man" in the Seaport Saturday morning on National Dog Day.

Other dogs were invited to join Finley to celebrate the end of her cow parade journey at 11 a.m. in Martin's Park.

Finley poses with a Cow Parade statue by Boston Harbor. Jodi Dwyer

Finley and Dwyer set out to take photos with all the cows in the parade after noticing them on their walks. Dwyer thought it would be a way to explore different neighborhoods and meet new dog friends.

"I think it would be really fun to get some pictures with dog friends," Dwyer said.

Finley poses with a Cow Parade statue inside Fenway Park. Jodi Dwyer

The art project celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Jimmy Fund and are located around Greater Boston. People can bid on the life-size cows and proceeds go towards local non-profits.