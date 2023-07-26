Jimmy Fund Cow Parade inspires photo journey for Melrose woman and her dog

BOSTON - A dog who is pretty good at posing for pictures appears to have an affinity for fake cows.

Jodi Dwyer and her Irish Doodle Finley often go on walks around Boston. When she noticed the Jimmy Fund Cow Parade of life-size cow sculptures in and around the city, she thought it would be a fun way to explore different neighborhoods.

Finley poses with a Cow Parade statue in Government Center. Jodi Dwyer

Dwyer, an oncology social worker at Brigham and Women's Hospital, had no trouble getting Finley to pose for photos with every cow they've come across. Finley is a therapy dog and has happily met many people during her photo shoots.

Finley poses with a Cow Parade statue by Boston Harbor. Jodi Dwyer

There are 75 cows in the Cow Parade and Dwyer said so far, they've met 42. They're hoping to get the final one, at Polar Park in Worcester, when they attend the Woo Sox Bark in the Park event next month.

Finley poses with a Cow Parade statue outside the Hotel Commonwealth. Jodi Dwyer

According to Dana-Farber, the cow sculptures will be sold to raise money for local non-profits.

For more information, visit their website.