Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million after no winner in latest drawing

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $640 million for the next drawing Friday night after no winner was drawn late Tuesday night.

The winning numbers were 9-13-36-59-61 with the Mega Ball 11.

It's the sixth-largest prize in the game's history.

The one-time cash option now stands at $328.3 million.

Back on July 29, a ticket sold in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of $1.337 billion.

Mega Millions' largest ever jackpot was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in October 2018.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million.

Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

