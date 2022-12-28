Mega Millions jackpot at $640 million for Friday night drawing
BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $640 million for the next drawing Friday night.
It's the sixth-largest prize in the game's history.
The one-time cash option is $328.3 million.
Back on July 29, a ticket sold in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of $1.337 billion.
Mega Millions' largest ever jackpot was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in October 2018.
The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million.
Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.
