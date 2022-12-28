Watch CBS News
Mega Millions jackpot at $640 million for Friday night drawing

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $640 million for the next drawing Friday night.

It's the sixth-largest prize in the game's history.

The one-time cash option is $328.3 million.

Back on July 29, a ticket sold in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of $1.337 billion.

Mega Millions' largest ever jackpot was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in October 2018.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million.  

Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

