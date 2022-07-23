Mega Millions jackpot at $790 million, fourth largest lottery prize ever

No winner for Friday's Mega Millions jackpot, prize grows to $790 million

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot is now $790 million for the next drawing Tuesday night.

The cash option grew to $464.4 million after no winner was drawn Friday night.

No one has won the jackpot since April 15. This is now the fourth largest lottery prize of all time and third largest Mega Millions prize.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was in October 2018 when one winning ticket sold in South Carolina was worth $1.537 billion.

The world record for the largest lottery prize is the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in January 2016. It was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.