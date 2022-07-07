Mega Millions jackpot up to $400 million for Friday night drawing

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $400 million for Friday night's drawing.

Friday's jackpot is the game's largest since January, when a $421 million jackpot was claimed in California.

The jackpot was last hit on April 15. The last jackpot went for $20 million when it was won by a ticket sold in Tennessee.

The one-time cash payment is worth $231.7 million.

The drawing is at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2 each.