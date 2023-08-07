Watch CBS News
Local News

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to record $1.55 billion for Tuesday night drawing

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.55 billion for Tuesday night drawing
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.55 billion for Tuesday night drawing 00:17

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to a record $1.55 billion for Tuesday night's drawing. It's the largest prize in the game's history.

The one-time, lump sum cash value is now $757.2 million. This is the third largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Tuesday's drawing will be the 32nd since the last time there was an overall winner back on April 18.

Tickets are $2 and can be bought in Massachusetts until 10:45 p.m. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 8:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.