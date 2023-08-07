Mega Millions jackpot climbs to record $1.55 billion for Tuesday night drawing

Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.55 billion for Tuesday night drawing

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to a record $1.55 billion for Tuesday night's drawing. It's the largest prize in the game's history.

The one-time, lump sum cash value is now $757.2 million. This is the third largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Tuesday's drawing will be the 32nd since the last time there was an overall winner back on April 18.

Tickets are $2 and can be bought in Massachusetts until 10:45 p.m. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.