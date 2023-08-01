Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.35 billion for Friday night drawing

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to a whopping $1.35 billion for Friday night's drawing. It's the second largest prize in the game's history.

The one-time, lump sum cash value is now $659.5 million. This is the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The drawing will be the 31st since the last time there was an overall winner back on April 18.

Tickets are $2 and can be bought in Massachusetts until 10:45 p.m. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.