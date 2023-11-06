Medway family returns home after fleeing Gaza

BOSTON - A Massachusetts family that was trapped in Gaza for weeks has safely returned home. The Okal family arrived at Logan Airport on Monday and are now "safe and sound at home in Medway", a spokesperson said.

Abood Okal, Wafaa Abuzayda, and their one-year-old son Yousef had been trapped in Gaza for almost a month. They were visiting family when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. They safely crossed the border into Egypt last Thursday.

Wafaa Abuzayda and Abood Okal and their son Yousef CBS Boston

"The Okal Family continues to be incredibly thankful for their family and friends around the world who spoke up on their behalf, the Medway community, the media for sharing their plight and the plight of the hundreds of other Americans trapped in Gaza, their elected officials who fought hard for their return, and the State Department for providing them with safe departure," a spokesperson said.

The Okals said their thoughts continue to be with their family and other innocent civilians who are still in Gaza.

A Plymouth family that was stuck in Gaza crossed the border into Egypt on Monday.