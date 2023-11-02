Okal family of Medway finally escapes Gaza, begins "long journey" back to Massachusetts

MEDWAY - A family from Massachusetts who had been trapped in Gaza for almost a month made it across the border safely into Egypt Thursday, according to a family spokesman.

Abood Okal, his wife Wafaa Abuzayda and their 1-year-old son, Yousef, were visiting family when Hamas attacked Israel back on October 7. Since then they desperately struggled to get out as Israel struck back on Gaza.

Sammy Nebulsi, a spokesperson for the family, told WBZ-TV that finally changed shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday when they were allowed through the Rafah Crossing into Egypt.

According to Nebulsi, the family is being taken to Cairo by United States Consular Affairs.

"The Okal Family is overwhelmed with the love and support they have received from home and abroad, but they are also exhausted, physically and emotionally drained, and have a long journey ahead of them back to the United States," he said in a statement.

"The Okal Family expresses its deepest gratitude to their family and friends around the world, the Medway community, the media for sharing their plight and the plight of the hundreds of other Americans trapped in Gaza, their elected officials who fought hard for their return, and the State Department for providing them with safe departure."

Wafaa Abuzayda and Abood Okal and their son Yousef CBS Boston

It's not clear yet when the family is expected back in Medway.

As late as Wednesday, they were running low on food and water while sheltering with 40 other people.

The family is asking for compassion and prayers for the people in Gaza who helped them. They're also calling for the "immediate and safe departure" of remaining American citizens trapped in Gaza.

Hundreds of people trapped in Gaza were slowly allowed to leave starting on Wednesday. There were at least 400 American citizens stuck in Gaza once the war started, according to the U.S. State Department.