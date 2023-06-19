Common medications can put you at higher risk for sunburn

BOSTON -- As people are hitting the beaches this summer, there are some common medications could put them at higher risk of sunburn.

These include birth control pills, medications used to treat acne like Accutane, Retin-A, and tetracycline antibiotics like doxycycline and minocycline, other antibiotics like Bactrim and Cipro which are often used to treat UTIs and other infections, anti-inflammatory medications like naproxen, heart medications like nifedipine, simvastatin, as well as diuretics like hydrochlorothiazide and lasix.

The list goes on and on, so check warning labels or ask your pharmacist if your medication could make you more sensitive to the sun.

And to reduce your risk of sunburn, use sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, wear protective clothing and a wide-brimmed hat, and stay in the shade during peak sun hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.