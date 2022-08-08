Man not expected to survive after being pulled from water at Wright's Pond in Medford

MEDFORD -- A man who was pulled from the water at a pond in Medford on Sunday is not expected to survive, police said. The 28-year-old has no brain activity but will be kept alive until his family in India is properly notified.

Emergency responders were called to Wright's Pond around 11:15 a.m. by a person reporting that their friend had gone underwater and not come up.

They initially could not find the caller when they arrived but determined the missing man was on the far north side of the pond. This area is not visible from the beach and isn't a designated swimming area.

Seeing the man underwater, two firefighters jumped in, police said. With the assistance of a police officer, the man was brought to shore. He was carried through the woods on a 4x4 off-road vehicle from the fire department.

An ambulance picked up the man on Route 28 and he was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital. The hospital is notifying his family.

"We can not stress enough for people to use designated beach and swim areas when swimming in ponds and lakes. The other sections of those bodies of water can be very dangerous to swim in even for experienced swimmers," police said.