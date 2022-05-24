Medford Police responded to several calls at home where Barbara Novaes was found dead

MEDFORD - Medford Police had been to the home where Barbara Novaes was found dead for several disturbance calls in the last seven months, according to investigators.

Novaes, 61, was last seen alive around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, when her son and daughter thought she was going to get her nails done.

The son, who also lives in the Emery Street home, told police when he woke up Monday morning the front door was open. His mother's car, keys, phone and purse were also still there. By 8:30 a.m. a police officer found Novaes' body inside a recycling container under her porch.

There have been no arrests. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said there were no signs of trauma and an autopsy will be conducted Tuesday.

According to the Medford Police dispatch logs obtained Tuesday, police were called to the home twice in November 2021 for a suicidal threat, then on February 3rd for a call of identity fraud and again on April 21st for a disturbance call.

CBS Boston

Police officers were back at the house Tuesday morning gathering evidence.

Medford Police Chief Jack Buckley is asking anyone who has video of the neighborhood to share it with investigators.

Novaes worked at the Everett Bank. Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria released a statement on Facebook Tuesday, saying she was "very loving and caring to my family, especially my daughter Caroline whom she formed a special bond with over the years."

"Barbara may not have been an Everett resident but she was truly an Everett "person"," the mayor wrote.