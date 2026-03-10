Massachusetts Catholic school closing permanently after nearly 100 years, stunning parents and teachers

After Nearly 100 years of teaching the doors at Saint Joseph School in Medford, Massachusetts will soon close for good, surprising parents, faculty and students.

Eleven-year-old Trey Dickens and his eight-year-old brother Earl say they love going to school here.

"I love it because I met all my friends here been. I've been here since Pre-K, since I was four I think. And it's been here for almost 100 years," Trey said.

Saint Joseph School closing

The kindergarten through eighth grade Catholic school on High Street in Medford has been serving its mission to educate the faithful since 1929. Last week, faculty and parents were informed the school will close in June and will not reopen the next school year.

The news did not sit well with many parents like Tom Janedy.

"My daughter went here. My son went here. Now my grandkids and it's become a family here. It's the uncertainty that was thrown my daughter and my grandkids last Monday. It was kind of out of the blue, that's the problem," Janedy said.

The school said declining enrollment and high upkeep of the building played major role in the decision to close. The Archdiocese of Boston said despite their best efforts, the school and parish community in recent years, it was important to let families and faculty know now so they have time to make future.

"We simply cannot pass the growing costs of keeping the school open to families. The parish is not in a position to take on such expense and debt," they said in a statement.

"Tears came to my eyes"

Lauren Fiore has been teaching science at the school for 13 years and has two children who currently attend.

"As a parent I thought about my kids because that's all they know. And as a teacher, tears came to my eyes because it was my livelihood," she said.

Despite the bad news of last week's announcement, some parents have rallied together as a last-ditch effort to try and save the school. They've started a petition hoping to keep the school open.

"Right now, we have 575 signers. I did send it to the archbishop hoping he would reconsider closing the school and give us at least a chance to do something about it," said Laurie Dickens, who started the petition.

For Trey and Earl they will miss the community here.

"My first friends were here and also I made lot of memories in this school," Earl said.

The archdiocese said families can use this time to explore area Catholic education to enroll their children and they will assist faculty to find new jobs at other Catholic schools.