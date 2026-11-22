Police say three officers were hospitalized and one person was arrested after a fire was intentionally set during a break-in at a home in Medford, Massachusetts, Saturday night.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. at a home on Crescent Street.

The Medford Police Department said officers were called to a report of a break-in in progress.

While police were checking the outside of the house, they found a broken window. Officers also found a fire burning inside.

Medford Police quickly took a person into custody.

The front door of the house was locked, but officers forced their way inside. Police were able to safely evacuate everyone who was inside the burning home.

Firefighters from Medford, Somerville, Arlington, Everett, Malden and Chelsea responded to the fire.

The Massachusetts State Police Fire Marshal's office responded to investigate the suspected case of arson.

Three police officers were taken to an area hospital with what were described as minor injuries.

According to police, the incident appears to have been isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Police did not release the name of the person who was arrested, but they said they were known to the people who live in the home.

"The Department commends the responding officers for their prompt response and decisive action," the Medford Police Department said in a statement.

No further information on the incident is currently available.