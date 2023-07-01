Watch CBS News
Man killed in double shooting on McGreevey Way in Roxbury

ROXBURY - One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Roxbury early Saturday morning.

It happened shortly after midnight on McGreevey Way.

Both men were rushed to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead. Police said the other had "non-life-threatening" injuries.

They have not released the names of either man.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-494-TIPS or text CRIME (27463).

First published on July 1, 2023 / 11:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

