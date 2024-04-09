Smoking laptop burns student during MCAS testing at Massachusetts school

BOSTON – A student at a Massachusetts school suffered burns when the laptop they were using began smoking during MCAS testing.

It happened Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. at Whitin Intermediate School in Uxbridge. Students in grades 4-7 attend the school.

Uxbridge officials said the laptop is owned by the school. A staff member activated the fire alarm and the building was evacuated when the laptop malfunctioned.

The student's hands were burned by the laptop. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment by a guardian.

MCAS testing delayed

Students and staff were allowed back in the building by about 10:45 a.m., but MCAS testing has been delayed until further notice. The district and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) are working to determine a plan to move forward with testing.

Officials said they are working with the laptop supplier to determine that other devices are safe.

"The safety of our students is paramount and we will be taking the necessary steps to ensure that something like this does not occur in the future," Superintendent of Schools Michael Baldassarre said. "We would like to recognize the quick response of the staff members in the library who worked to evacuate students quickly and safely as well as the Uxbridge Fire Department who responded to the scene."

What is the MCAS exam?

The MCAS, which stands for Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System, is described by the state as a test that helps teachers, parents and students "know where they are excelling and where they need help."

The Massachusetts Teachers Association is leading a ballot question that would eliminate the MCAS as a high school graduation requirement. The union said students should instead be judged on their performance in their classes.

Gov. Maura Healey opposes the measure.