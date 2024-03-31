Massachusetts governor at odds with teachers union over literacy, MCAS requirements

BOSTON - Gov. Maura Healey does not see eye-to-eye with Massachusetts superintendents and teachers unions on some key education issues in the state. The governor detailed her disagreements on topics like youth literacy and MCAS testing in an interview with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller.

Healey's administration is seeking legislative authority to force school districts to update outdated literacy curriculums in order to stop a decline in reading scores. But the teachers and superintendents unions are pushing back, criticizing a "one-size-fits-all approach" to reading.

Healey says new approach to literacy needed

Healey, who put $30 million in her budget for "a statewide transition to evidence-based literacy learning," says there are science-backed approaches to reading that many districts are not following.

"They're not teaching kids how to read in a way that's proven for their success," Healey said. "The tests show that hasn't served our students well."

MCAS ballot question

Healey also talked about her opposition to a Massachusetts Teachers Association-led ballot question to eliminate the MCAS as a high school graduation requirement in the state.

"I'm just going to call it as I see it," Healey said. "In my judgement, I think it's very important that we retain MCAS so we have a way to assess our students, how they're doing, so we know what else we need to do to support them."

The teachers union has said students should be judged on whether they can pass their classes.

"We are a union that is committed to fixing a key part of what's wrong in public schools, that is this over-reliance on high stakes testing," MTA President Max Page said previously.

Keller also asked Healey about a huge project to rebuild part of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.