Watch CBS News
Local News

MBTA to submit updated worker safety plan to Federal Transit Administration

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MBTA to submit updated worker safety plan to Federal Transit Administration
MBTA to submit updated worker safety plan to Federal Transit Administration 00:32

BOSTON - The MBTA said it's ready to submit an updated plan to federal regulators detailing how it plans to address worker safety.

This comes after the original plan was rejected by the feds. In a letter to MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) said that plan didn't implement fixes fast enough.

Monday is the deadline the FTA gave the T to submit an updated plan. If the new plan is rejected, the feds could revoke the T's access to some of the right of way it currently uses.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 4, 2023 / 11:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.