MBTA to submit updated worker safety plan to Federal Transit Administration

BOSTON - The MBTA said it's ready to submit an updated plan to federal regulators detailing how it plans to address worker safety.

This comes after the original plan was rejected by the feds. In a letter to MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) said that plan didn't implement fixes fast enough.

Monday is the deadline the FTA gave the T to submit an updated plan. If the new plan is rejected, the feds could revoke the T's access to some of the right of way it currently uses.