MBTA shutting down part of Red Line for 16 days in October for 'critical' track work

BOSTON - The MBTA is shutting down part of the Red Line for 16 days in October for track work.

The repairs will start Saturday, October 14 and run through Sunday, October 29 on the Ashmont branch and the Mattapan line.

The Ashmont branch will be closed between the JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations.

The Mattapan line will be shut down between the Ashmont and Mattapan stations.

Free shuttle buses will be available for riders during the shutdown.

The MBTA will hold four open houses in September to discuss the track work. The dates have not been set yet.

"We understand service changes can be frustrating, and I want to thank the public for their patience while we perform this critical and targeted work between JFK/UMass and Ashmont Stations and on the Mattapan Line," MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said in a statement Thursday.

The T said the around the clock work for 16 days would take six months if it was only done on nights and weekends.

The Ashmont Branch has about 40,000 riders each day, according to the MBTA and about 3,700 daily on the Mattapan Line.

Earlier this summer, service was suspended on the Green Line's B Branch for track work to be completed.