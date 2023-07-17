Green Line's B branch now closed for 12 days for repairs

BOSTON - The MBTA has shut down part of the Green Line for the next 12 days for repairs.

Shuttle buses will replace trolleys on the B branch between Boston College and Kenmore until July 28. However, the buses will not service Allston Street, Griggs Street, or Packard's Corner for accessibility reasons.

The shutdown started Monday morning so the MBTA can replace more than 2,000 feet of track between Griggs Street and Packard's Corner stations. The new rails, ties, and ballast will reduce the risk of unplanned service disruptions, according to the MBTA.

The work was moved up after a trolley derailed near Packard's Corner last month.

The shutdown will impact summer students at Boston College and Boston University. A BU spokesperson told WBZ-TV they would prefer 12 days of this at the quietest time of year on campus, compared to the alternative, which would be six months of weekend disruptions.