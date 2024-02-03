Red Line track disruptions start Monday due to MBTA track work

CAMBRIDGE - Starting next week, there will be disruptions for commuters on the Red Line as the MBTA begins more track work.

All train service between the Alewife and Harvard stations will be canceled for 10 days starting on Monday, from Feb. 5 to 14. At night, the shutdown will extend to Park Street starting at 8:45 p.m. until the end of service.

Service on the Red Line between February 5 and 14, 2024. MBTA

Shuttle buses will replace train service during this time. The Commuter Rail will also be free between Porter Square and North Station.

For more information, visit the MBTA website.