MBTA prepares to roll out revamped Orange Line on Monday

By Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The countdown is on with the Orange Line preparing to reopen Monday after a 30-day shutdown.

On Saturday, the MBTA performed test runs with new Orange Line cars on the updated tracks near the Oak Grove station.

The MBTA said as of Friday, 96 percent of the project's work had been completed. This includes more than 12,300 feet of track work, eliminated "slow zones" and more than 70 new Orange Line trains ready to roll come Monday.

It was nearly a month ago when the MBTA closed the entire Orange Line to complete years of work, claiming by closing the entire line for 30 days, they would be able to complete nearly 5 years' worth of work.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was asked Saturday about the return of the Orange Line. It's one she frequently takes to work.

"It's exciting to see the 30-day effort really come to a close," said Wu. "So much collaboration, so much hard work. We are about to get underground."

Other riders who have been forced to use shuttle bus service said they were ready to get back on the rails.

"I am very excited," said Devisha Pandey, of Boston. "I have missed the Orange Line so much."

The MBTA published video of crews completing cosmetic work at stations. The video showed pressure washing of platforms, benches and staircases.

The MBTA is scheduled to host a news conference Sunday afternoon to go over the final details of the reopening of the Orange Line. 

