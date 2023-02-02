"We prepare months in advance": MBTA ready for bitterly cold temperatures

BOSTON - Bitterly cold temperatures are expected to roll into Boston faster than the 'T' itself. And with the oldest public transportation system in the country, there are challenges that come with it.

Jeff Gonneville is serving as the interim General Manager for the MBTA. Gonneville told reporters Thursday crews are in place to troubleshoot problems over the weekend.

"We prepare months in advance," said Gonneville. "We have teams working on all of our vehicles to ensure all of their air systems, which control all of our doors and brakes are all going to be prepared and ready for this."

The expected sub-zero wind chills are expected to make an impact on the tracks. The MBTA said trains will be tucked away in tunnels for much of the weekend.

For commuters taking a bus, the MBTA encourages riders to utilize online wait times to keep from waiting longer than needed outside at the MBTA stop.

The scheduled Orange Line work for Saturday has been canceled.

MassDOT announced the weekend work in the Sumner Tunnel has been canceled. The temperatures expected to be too low for crews to safely work.

Massport advises those flying out of Logan International Airport to check their flight status before arriving to the airport. They warned of potential delays or cancellations due to the frigid cold.

Governor Maura Healey said her administration is working to utilize MBTA facilities. In a reversal of a previous policy, Healey will allow unhoused people the ability to stay Friday and Saturday night in South Station.

Healey, however, is encouraging people to utilize proper shelters instead. "We of course encourage people to go to shelters," said Healey. "To take advantage of shelters and there will be, I know through our service providers, transportation to get people there. I would encourage the public to look after your neighbors, check on those who are vulnerable, particularly our seniors but anyone you know who may be vulnerable during this time and I am confident we can get through it as a commonwealth."