MBTA GM Steve Poftak announces he is stepping down in January 2023

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak announced Tuesday that he will be leaving his post at the T next year. 

"It is with mixed emotions that I share with you the news that January 3rd, 2023 will be my last day at the MBTA. Serving as MBTA General Manager has been the experience of a lifetime and it has been my honor and privilege to work with all of you," Poftak wrote in a letter to employees. 

He has been the MBTA general manager for four years. 

In his letter, Poftak said he was proud of the T's service during the pandemic and the agency's work to create a better T by building out commuter rail infrastructure and the GLX extension. 

Poftak said he would spend the next few months helping with the transition to the next administration.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 2:30 PM

