Pressure building for Gov. Healey to select new head of MBTA following week of issues

Renewed push for new head of MBTA following week of issues

BOSTON - Following a week of problems stalling service on multiple MBTA lines, there is renewed pressure on Governor Maura Healey to select a new General Manager for the MBTA.

The previous GM, Steve Poftak, left the position earlier this month, just days before Healey was inaugurated. The role has been filled on an interim basis in the weeks since.

On Friday, Governor Healey said the nationwide search could conclude in a matter of weeks.

"It is a matter of weeks not months," said Healey. "That I can assure you. I will say the search is thorough, it is expeditious, we know how important it is to get a GM in place."

In the meantime, transportation advocacy groups like TransitMatters are looking for swift changes.

"This general manager is going to be walking into a very unenviable position," said Jarred Johnson. "So, I don't know that there is a giant list of people signing up for this job. So, I am concerned about what are the things we are going to do tomorrow."

Johnson continued and said he felt communication and transparency needed to improve immediately.

"I think riders are really looking for a clear, put together plan," said Johnson. "The lack of transparency from the previous administration needs to stop."

On Thursday, a Green Line train experienced what the MBTA called a "signal issue" near Copley. It caused the line to close from Kenmore to Government Center and forced passengers to evacuate by walking on the tracks. No injuries were reported.