MBTA says signal problem forced evacuations of Green Line trains in tunnel

BOSTON - The MBTA says Green Line service is running normally again after dozens of passengers had to be evacuated in a tunnel Thursday night.

It started shortly before 9 p.m. when the T said there was a signal problem at Copley junction. That left some trains stuck between stations and they had to be evacuated while still in the tunnel.

"They just put on the brakes and told us there was a delay. And then we didn't hear anything after that for about 20-25 minutes later, like we're having signal issues, track issues. So there really wasn't a concrete answer," evacuated passenger Gabriella Melchiorri told WBZ-TV. "We were really literally and figuratively in the dark."

"We needed to move the people out through the tunnel which can be hazardous, it's dark," said Boston Fire Deputy Chief James Greene. "We had firefighters go down and just help them out of the tunnels."

Shuttle buses replaced service into the city between Kenmore and Government Center.

Melchiorri said the buses were packed, so they just ended up walking.

"We were all very confused," she said.

Service resumed just after midnight.

The MBTA said Friday that a "switch failure" caused the signal problem. No one was hurt.