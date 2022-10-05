Watch CBS News
Local News

Eight MBTA bus riders hospitalized after crash in Boston

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Eight passengers hurt after driver hits MBTA bus in Roxbury
Eight passengers hurt after driver hits MBTA bus in Roxbury 00:19

BOSTON - Eight MBTA riders and a bus driver were taken to hospitals after a pickup truck crashed into their bus Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Columbus Avenue near Dixwell Street when the truck hit the front right side of the bus, the MBTA said. 

mbta-bus-crash.jpg
The bus that was hit on Columbus Avenue CBS Boston

None of the injuries to those on the bus are considered life-threatening, according to Transit police. The T said riders reported neck and back pain.

It's believed the driver of the other vehicle suffered a medical emergency and passed out before the crash, police said. The crash is still under investigation.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 12:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.