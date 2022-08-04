Watch CBS News
MBTA bus catches fire in Boston

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Two MBTA employees were taken to the hospital after a bus caught fire in Boston Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the MBTA Arborway bus yard just outside of Forest Hills. The MBTA said the out of service bus had just returned to the yard when the flames were noticed.

Bus fire jamaica plain
MBTA bus on fire at an MBTA bus facility in Jamaica Plain Darragh Murphy

MBTA employees attempted to put out the fire but were unsuccessful. The Boston Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames.

Two MBTA employees were taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.  

