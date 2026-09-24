MBTA to fine drivers for blocking bus lanes, stops: "Violations will be automatically captured by cameras"

The MBTA is set to start fining drivers who are caught on camera blocking bus lanes and bus stops in the Boston area.

The T said Thursday that its new "Automated Camera Enforcement Program" will start on Oct. 1. Written notices will be issued to cars parked at bus stops or blocking bus lanes at first, and the fines will start on Jan. 1, 2027.

"Violations will be automatically captured by cameras installed on MBTA buses, and a team of human evidence reviewers will review all incidents to confirm if a violation has occurred," the T said in a statement.

While surveillance cameras have come under scrutiny in Massachusetts recently, with many towns canceling their Flock contracts, the T says the cameras on their buses will not be used to track vehicles, and the data collected by the system cannot be used for any purpose other than enforcing bus lane and bus stop violations.

Fines for blocking MBTA bus stops and lanes

Drivers will get a warning the first time they block a bus lane. After that, it's a $25 fine that can increase to as much as $125 for four or more violations within 180 days.

Parking in a bus stop will result in a $100 fine every time.

"Drivers who violate bus stop laws will automatically receive tickets, not a warning, due to safety and accessibility concerns," the T explains.

The fines for blocking a bus stop or lane. MBTA

The fines will be mailed to the address where the car is registered. Drivers can submit an appeal within 60 days of the alleged violation.

"Keeping buses moving"

Massachusetts enacted a law last year that allows the MBTA to use cameras to ticket drivers who get in the way of buses.

MBTA General Manager Phil Eng said the new program "is about keeping buses moving, but also about keeping people safe and giving everyone valuable time back in their day."

"When bus stops are blocked, people with disabilities, people with strollers, and anyone who has mobility challenges loses the option for level boarding," Eng said in a statement. "When bus lanes and stops are blocked, thousands of riders are impacted and lose time out of their schedules every day."

The T said some exceptions will be made for violations if a driver is turning in a bus lane, preparing to park in a spot next to a bus lane, or stopping at a bus stop or lane to make way for an emergency vehicle.