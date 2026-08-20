Hopkinton, Massachusetts, cancels contract with Flock Safety, asks for cameras to be removed

The Flock fallout is expanding with Hopkinton, Massachusetts, joining the growing number of Commonwealth communities turning off the technology that uses cameras to scan license plates and record details like a car's make, model and color.

Town leaders canceled their contract with Flock Safety, saying a legal review found the agreement violated state law. Officials have asked the company to deactivate the cameras as soon as possible and remove them by Sept. 30.

Review of law enforcement technologies

The Hopkinton Select Board Chair Shahidul Mannan sent WBZ a statement saying, "Public trust depends on both effective public safety and responsible, transparent government. When concerns were raised about this contract, the Town took them seriously, reviewed the matter carefully, and acted promptly based on the findings. As we look ahead, the Select Board supports a thoughtful and transparent review of law enforcement technologies — one that considers public safety needs, privacy, appropriate oversight, legal and procurement requirements, and community input before decisions are made about their future use."

Flock camera in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

Police have said the plate readers are supposed to track suspects or criminals. But some say that doesn't erase concerns about how the technology can be used.

"I see it and I don't immediately think safety," said driver Tony Armata. "I think somebody knows exactly where I am, where my car is going and everything and that's pretty unnerving."

"I think it's kind of like a double-edged sword. Obviously when you go out in public, you don't have an expectation of privacy. Everywhere you go there's cameras recording you, even at the gas station we're at right now," said lawyer Lydia Grassey. "Although it could be a good investigative tool, I'm always looking to protect our rights to privacy."

Flock camera concerns in Massachusetts

Hopkinton's announcement comes hours after Lynn police said two officers are on paid administrative leave following an audit that flagged some concerning searches using the department's license plate reader technology.

Recently, a New Bedford police officer was accused of misusing Flock camera data to keep tabs on her ex-girlfriend. The department paused using them.

Last week, Flock Safety's CEO announced safeguards in response to misuse concerns around the country.

They include: a tool to flag unusual searches, requiring a case number for plate searches and deleting raw data after seven days, instead of 30.