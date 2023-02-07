Watch CBS News
Mayor Wu seeks artists to redesign Boston neighborhood signs

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Mayor Michelle Wu announced the launch of the Neighborhood Sign Redesign program on Tuesday.

It's an effort to redesign the signs that welcome visitors and residents to Boston neighborhoods. The city wants local artists to put their own stamp on the welcome signs, based on templates provided by the city.

"I'm excited for this program to empower our residents to create welcoming, creative signs to reflect the unique, vibrant neighborhoods and communities they live and work in," Wu said.

The artists, age 18 and older, who live or work in the city, are encouraged to submit up to three creations reflecting their community.

The artists selected will receive $1,000 for their work.

CLICK HERE for more information.  

