Mayor Michelle Wu attends annual Memorial Day service in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON - Mayor Michelle Wu was among those who attended the annual Memorial Day service Sunday at the Thomas J. Fitzgerald VFW Post 561.

The event included a procession to the Medal of Honor Park in South Boston.

Wu joined other local dignitaries in placing flowers and a wreath at the Vietnam Memorial, which honors 25 men from South Boston who were killed in the Vietnam War.

First published on May 28, 2023 / 5:13 PM

May 28, 2023

