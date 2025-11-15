Northeastern plays final basketball game at historic Matthews Arena in Boston, "It's the end of an era"

Matthews Arena at Northeastern University in Boston, the oldest active men's basketball arena in the nation, hosted its final basketball game Saturday.

The 115-year-old building will be torn down next year and replaced with a new state of the art athletic facility.

Matthews Arena opened way back in April 1910 and was the original home of the Boston Celtics and Bruins. It's been the home to Northeastern's basketball and hockey programs for years.

Before the Northeastern men's basketball team lost their final game at Matthews to Vermont, 85-74, Saturday afternoon, the university welcomed back dozens of former players and also honored former coach Jim Calhoun and the late Reggie Lewis, who went on to star with the Celtics.

Lewis's widow, Donna Harris-Lewis, came to the game Saturday with the couple's daughter Reggiena.

"It's sort of bittersweet because it's the end of an era," Harris-Lewis told WBZ-TV. "I'm happy to be here to share in this day."

Reggie Lewis played for the Huskies from 1983 to 1987 before he was drafted by the Celtics. His number 35 was retired and hangs in the rafters at Matthews.

"It's a new beginning. It's sad that the arena is going to be closing, but it's time," said Lewis's daughter Reggiena.

Northeastern's men's hockey team will play their final game at Matthews Arena on Saturday, December 13 against Boston University at 7 p.m.

Both the hockey and basketball teams will play games in other arenas until the new facility is finished.

Matthews Arena was named for 1956 Northeastern graduate George Matthews and his wife in 1982, according to the university. Northeastern bought the arena in 1979.