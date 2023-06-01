Matthew Nilo "looking forward" to fighting rape charges in Massachusetts, attorney says

New Jersey lawyer Matthew Nilo charged with sex assaults and kidnappings New Jersey lawyer Matthew Nilo charged with sex assaults and kidnappings 00:35

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Attorney Matthew Nilo is "looking forward" to fighting charges of rape and kidnapping back in Massachusetts, his lawyer told reporters on Thursday outside a New Jersey courthouse.

Nilo, accused in a series of sexual assaults in Charlestown, appeared in court to waive extradition.

"Mr. Nilo is looking forward to being taken back up to Massachusetts, he'll be entering a plea of not guilty and he's looking forward to fighting these charges and showing that he's innocent," his attorney Jeff Garrigan said.

Boston police and the FBI allege that Nilo attacked four women in the Terminal Street area of Charlestown back in 2007 and 2008. The 35-year-old was arrested in Weehawken, New Jersey earlier this week.

The FBI used investigative genetic genealogy to help identify Nilo. It combines the use of DNA analysis with traditional genealogical research and historical records to generate leads.

Nilo has been charged with three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of assault with intent to rape, and one count of indecent assault and battery.