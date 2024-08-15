Matthew Judon trade from New England Patriots to Atlanta Falcons didn't include new contract

How much will Drake Maye play against Eagles in second preseason game?

How much will Drake Maye play against Eagles in second preseason game?

How much will Drake Maye play against Eagles in second preseason game?

FOXBORO – Star pass rusher Matthew Judon spent the last two years looking for a new contract with the New England Patriots. According to a report, Judon won't be getting an extension, even after being traded to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots made the trade official on Thursday, confirming that Judon is headed to the Falcons in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick.

Judon, who turned 32 on Thursday, was in the midst of a public contract spat with the Patriots leading up to the trade.

According to NFL on CBS insider Jonathan Jones, the Falcons aren't currently planning to pay Judon more than the $6.5 million he is set to earn this year. Judon is entering the final year of his contract.

Jones said the trade comes "without a new contract in hand," adding "there's not an expectation that one is imminent."

Judon signed with the Patriots in 2021 and went on to make the Pro Bowl for the next two seasons. During his first two years with the Patriots, Judon set career highs with 12.5 and 15.5 sacks.

Last season Judon suffered a season-ending injury and played in just four games.

During one training camp practice this year, Judon came onto the field in street clothes and was seen having an animated discussion with head coach Jerod Mayo. A short time later, Judon got into a similar exchange with executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf before leaving the field.