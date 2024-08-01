New England Patriots star Matthew Judon returns to practice after public contract dispute

FOXBORO – New England Patriots star pass rusher Matthew Judon is back to practice after a public spat with his head coach and members of the team's front office earlier this week.

Matthew Judon's contract dispute

During the first day of padded practices on Monday, Judon came to the field at Patriots training camp in sweats. He could be seen in an animated conversation with head coach Jerod Mayo, and later with front office members Eliot Wolf and Matt Groh before retreating back into the stadium.

A day later, Judon was absent from practice completely.

The team was off from practice on Wednesday. On Thursday, Judon was on the field and in uniform at the start of practice.

Judon is in the final year of his contract and is seeking a new deal.

Jerod Mayo on Matthew Judon's absence

Mayo opened his press conference before practice by addressing the dispute with Judon.

"Had a great meeting with Judon and we're all moving forward. I remember as a player it's always a difficult time. It's always a difficult time when you go through contract negotiations and things like that," Mayo said.

Mayo said the team prefers to keep discussion internal, but added that the meeting with Judon was productive.

"It was good. It was healthy. I always encourage those guys to speak with me, or speak with Eliot. Those things should happen inside those walls," he said.

The first-year coach was asked if Judon would be fined for his absence from Tuesday's practice.

"I'm not ready to talk about that right now," Mayo said.