Matthew Judon was sporting quite the look ahead of Monday Night Football

BOSTON -- Matthew Judon is the most electric player on the New England defense, and the Patriots are going to need him to make plays Monday night in a must-win game against the Arizona Cardinals. The pass-rusher appears ready for one of those primetime performances, arriving to State Farm Stadium in style.

What that style is, we do not know. We are not fashionistas by any stretch. But Judon was dripping with style with his Monday night attire, which included.... well, again, we don't know exactly what this look is.

We're not even going to try to describe it. It's just something you need to see for yourself:

Don't be surprised to see those pants pop up all over New England after Monday night. Though it will be tough for anyone other than Judon to pull off the look.

Zack I’m on to something 👌🏿🤘🏿🫳🏿 https://t.co/R33AMtFL4X — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) December 12, 2022

Judon is one of the loudest players on the team, so his loud pregame outfit should really come as no surprise. Hopefully it also means a loud game for Judon -- who leads the team with 13 sacks -- as the 6-6 Patriots need a victory to snap a two-game losing streak.