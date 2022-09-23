Matthew Judon surprises Patriots fan with new wheelchair after being rescued from train tracks

FOXBORO - It was a day of surprises and gratitude at Gillette Stadium Friday for a Holbrook man thanks to the Patriots organization.

WBZ first caught up with Jamarc Tidwell earlier this week in Holbrook after good Samaritans Megan and Matt Pohl rescued him when his old wheelchair got stuck on the tracks of an oncoming train.

All he wanted that day was a cup of coffee before the Patriots game.

On Friday, JT's mom thanked the couple. "You saved me and my family a lot of tears," Toya Tidwell said to the Pohls. "From one mother to the next honey, thank you so much."

This is when the surprises began for JT, a diehard Patriots fan. The group got a tour of the Patriots Hall of Fame and met linebacker Matt Judon.

Judon offered both families tickets to Sunday's home opener vs. The Baltimore Ravens.

And if that wasn't enough, with the help of Judon and Mobility Equipment Recyclers out of Rhode Island, JT was presented with a brand-new wheelchair.

"We just kind of heard about the story and wanted to help out," Judon said. "The Patriots gave them the tickets and we came up with enough money to get the man a wheelchair. It's something that will suit him way better."

The new wheelchair has bigger tires to prevent him from getting stuck in the tracks, and a cupholder for his coffee trips.

"It relieves us to know that now he's safe," Toya Tidwell said.

"I'm so happy that he got something that not only did he need, but he's got the Cadillac now," Megan Pohl said. "He's going to be riding in style."