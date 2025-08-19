Matthew Judon signs with Dolphins, will face Patriots twice in 2025

Matthew Judon is back in the AFC East after signing a one-year, $6 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Pro Bowl pass rusher will now get to square off against the New England Patriots twice during the 2025 season.

Judon was named to a pair of Pro Bowls during his three-year stint with the Patriots, but his time in New England did not end on a positive note. Judon and the Patriots battled through a highly publicized contract dispute ahead of the 2024 season, which led to New England trading Judon to the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round pick.

Judon didn't have the best season for the Falcons, as he was limited to just 5.5 sacks over 17 games in 2024. The 33-year-old will now looking to get back to his Pro Bowl level with the Dolphins.

Matthew Judon with the Patriots

Judon had a stellar five-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens to start his NFL career after he was a fifth-round pick in 2016. He racked up 34.5 sacks and 103 quarterback hits with the Ravens, which earned him a four-year, $54.5 million deal with the Patriots in the 2021 offseason.

Judon was a monster for the Patriots in the first two seasons of his contract. He recorded 12.5 sacks in 2021 and then got to the quarterback a career-high 15.5 times in 2022. Judon earned Pro Bowl nods in each of his first two seasons in New England.

He was off to a hot start in 2023 with four sacks in the first four games, but a torn biceps ended Judon's season ended that October.

Judon wanted a new deal ahead of the 2024 season as he entered the last year of his contract. While he said he would play out the final year of his deal, he refused to practice during the stalemate.

The Patriots ended up trading Judon to the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Patriots traded down from the pick (which was No. 77 overall) and after a few more moves, ended up drafting offensive lineman Jared Wilson (third round, No. 95 overall) and defensive end Bradyn Swinson (fifth round, No. 146 overall) while picking up a 2026 fourth-round pick in the process.

Matthew Judon will face the Patriots twice

Judon will look to provide a pass-rush boost to a Dolphins defense that already has quarterback-seekers in Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, though both are coming off injury-shortened 2024 seasons. Miami had just 35 sacks last season, which was the fifth-fewest in the NFL. (New England had the fewest sacks with just 28, while Judon's Falcons were second-to-last with 31.)

Judon will have a little extra pep in his step on two particular Sundays in 2025. He'll go against the New England offensive line and look to take down Drake Maye in Miami in Week 2 on Sept. 14, and then again in Week 18 in New England.