Matthew Farwell trial jury is deadlocked, says "will not change any time soon"

The jury in former Stoughton, Massachusetts, police officer Matthew Farwell's trial told the judge in a note Monday it is deadlocked and does not anticipate that changing soon.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty to killing a witness or victim and causing the death of an unborn child in the death of Sandra Birchmore and her unborn child.

Jurors began deliberating Friday after hearing from 50 witnesses over four weeks. They began a first full day of deliberations on Monday at 9 a.m.

Around 4:15 p.m., attorneys, the judge, and Farwell returned to the federal courtroom in South Boston. The judge in the trial said two notes had been sent in succession.

The first note was about scheduling for the rest of the day. The judge planned to tell the jury they cannot stay past 6 p.m., but before she could respond to the note, a second was sent.

"We are in a deadlock," the second note said. "It looks like will not change any time soon."

The judge decided to bring the jury back into the courtroom and send them home for the day.

Jurors will return on Tuesday to continue deliberating.

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex, who was inside the courtroom, said that some jurors had their heads down as they were given instructions from the judge and sent home.

The 23-year-old Birchmore was found dead in her Canton apartment in February 2021. Her death was initially ruled a suicide, but Farwell was arrested three years later and the medical examiner changed Birchmore's manner of death to "undetermined."

If convicted, Farwell faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.