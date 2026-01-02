20-year-old charged with murder in Mattapan shooting that killed teen

A 20-year-old Mattapan man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting that left one dead and two injured in October.

Kwessi Silcott was in court on Friday after turning himself in to the police on New Year's Day. Silcott was wanted for allegedly shooting three people, resulting in the death of 18-year-old G'Kiyah Lewis of Malden. The two other men who were shot received non-life-threatening injuries. He is the second suspect in the case and has also been charged with carrying a firearm without a license.

Earlier in the week, 32-year-old Dkhrai Wornum-Brown of Dorchester was arrested on similar charges and held without bail.

Investigators say that both Wornum-Brown and Silcott pulled up to the home on a scotter before Silcott allegedly fired 21 rounds at the porch of the home, hitting all three victims. The pair then took off on the scooter, according to police. Police identified both suspects using GPS tracking and videos.

Family members of Lewis were in court on Friday, upset by Silcott hiding his face during the arraignment.

"Why hide now? You are out here committing crimes, it's probably not the first time," Lewis's aunt Erica Jones said.

The Lewis family held up signs outside the courthouse to remember her.

"We wanted justice for G'Kiyah. We are almost close to getting where we need to be. She wasn't in a gang. G'Kiyah was very loved," Jones said. "Very, very devastated. We are hurt."

Silcott is due back in court on February 5th for a probable cause hearing.