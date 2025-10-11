Woman in serious condition after shooting that injured 3 in Mattapan

Three people were shot, and a woman is in serious condition after a Saturday afternoon shooting in the Boston neighborhood of Mattapan.

Boston Police said it happened on Hiawatha Street just before 1:30 p.m. outside of a home. When officers arrived, they found two men and a woman who had been shot. All three were taken to nearby Boston hospitals.

The woman was originally believed to have life-threatening injuries, but they are now serious. The men received non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

The victims' identities have not been released. No arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information or video of the shooting to call 800-494-8477.

Some neighbors in the area were standing outside when the shooting happened. She said that she saw two boys flee on a bike after the shooting.

"I saw the boys run off, and we were scared when the thing go off, and the lady said, 'What is it?' And I said, 'This could give somebody a heart attack, it was so short and so loud.' And she said, 'What is it?' and I said, 'I don't know, those boys did something,'" said Iris.

She has lived in the neighborhood for around 18 years and said that while the neighborhood was originally dangerous when she moved in, it has since gotten better. Iris said that things got more dangerous a few years ago when a woman was shot around the corner.

"I'm scared. Well, they always park over there, and problems going on over at that house," she said.