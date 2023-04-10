'It is terrifying,' 12-year-old boy hit by stray bullet in Mattapan living room

MATTAPAN – Altagracia Lorenzo said her family had just finished up with their Sunday Easter dinner and was getting ready for bed when out of nowhere, gunshots rang out outside their home.

"It sounded like a war, a mini-war. Bang, bang, bang, And I hear that something hit," Lorenzo said.

One of the bullets hit her 12-year-old stepson Luis in the leg while he was walking in the family's living room.

"He said 'My leg, my leg, my leg!' He started crying. He lied down over there and he started bleeding," she Lorenzo recalled.

Boston police said the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. on Cummins Highway in Mattapan.

Lorenzo said she heard the shots and cars speeding away after the two stray bullets came flying through her living room and kitchen.

The second bullet just missed Lorenzo and her 16-year-old daughter.

"Today would be maybe three or two person who pass away in their own place, in their own apartment," she said.

Bullets also struck her car parked outside, shattering the driver side and front windshield. Luis was immediately taken to Boston Medical Center where he is expected to recover. But Lorenzo said Luis is terrified to return back home.

"He was crying for his life. It is terrifying," she said.

On Monday, police went door to door interviewing neighbors.

Lorenzo said she's been living at the apartment since 2012 and never had anything like this happen. And she is thankful her family is alive.

"God gave me another day, another time. For me and for my family," she smiled.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call police.