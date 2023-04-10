Watch CBS News
Boy shot on Cummins Highway in Mattapan, no arrests

By WBZ-News Staff

MATTAPAN - Boston police are still searching for the person who shot a child in Mattapan Sunday evening.

It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. at a house on Cummins Highway. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, a young boy, suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. 

His parents told police he was walking into the living room when the shot entered the home through a window. 

A car parked outside the home was also hit in the gunfire. There was damage to the front windshield and left driver's side window. 

The boy was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment. Police said his wounds are "non life threatening."

"His age is not being released because it would identify him," a Boston Police spokesperson told WBZ-TV Monday.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 9:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

