Matt Patricia under consideration for job with Philadelphia Eagles

FOXBORO – Matt Patricia's future remains up in the air, but according to a new report he may have a new chance to land back on the sidelines.

Patricia interviewed for the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator role earlier in the offseason. Sean Payton opted to go with Vance Joseph for the job instead of the former Patriots assistant.

On Sunday, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reported that Patricia "has a shot" to end up with the Philadelphia Eagles as a defensive assistant.

I’m hearing that Matt Patricia has a shot to land with the Philadelphia Eagles on the defensive staff, presumably as a linebackers coach. — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) March 5, 2023

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, who played for Patricia with the Lions, was critical of his former head coach in recent comments.

"I don't wish no bad on any man. I always hope the best for him. But as a man, we just don't get along," Slay said. "As a coach, you know, he's a smart coach, the X's and O's, how to put a guy up. But it's just being the man, you know, the disrespect is not what I'm with."