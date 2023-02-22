Watch CBS News
Matt Patricia reportedly interviewing for Broncos defensive coordinator position

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

DENVER – Matt Patricia's tenure on the offensive side of the ball didn't go well in New England. But Patricia could be poised for a return to his defensive roots.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Patricia is meeting in Denver with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton on Wednesday.

Patricia is reportedly interviewing for the team's defensive coordinator position.

The Broncos have previously interviewed former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan, and former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph for the position.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 6:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

